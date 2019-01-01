QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
China Chemical Corp is manufacturer of organic chemical compounds and other high-value fine chemicals.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Chemical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Chemical (CHCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Chemical (OTCEM: CHCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Chemical's (CHCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Chemical.

Q

What is the target price for China Chemical (CHCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Chemical

Q

Current Stock Price for China Chemical (CHCC)?

A

The stock price for China Chemical (OTCEM: CHCC) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 19:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Chemical (CHCC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $243.68 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.

Q

When is China Chemical (OTCEM:CHCC) reporting earnings?

A

China Chemical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Chemical (CHCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Chemical.

Q

What sector and industry does China Chemical (CHCC) operate in?

A

China Chemical is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.