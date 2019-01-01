ñol

DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
China Galaxy Securities
(OTCPK:CGXYY)
14.74
00
At close: Apr 4
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.48 - 16.46
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 10.1B
Vol / Avg.- / 3.6K
Mkt Cap149.4B
P/E101.85
50d Avg. Price14.48
Div / Yield0.85/5.75%
Payout Ratio564.88
EPS0.28
Total Float-

China Galaxy Securities (OTC:CGXYY), Dividends

China Galaxy Securities issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash China Galaxy Securities generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

China Galaxy Securities Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next China Galaxy Securities (CGXYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Galaxy Securities.

Q
What date did I need to own China Galaxy Securities (CGXYY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Galaxy Securities.

Q
How much per share is the next China Galaxy Securities (CGXYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Galaxy Securities.

Q
What is the dividend yield for China Galaxy Securities (OTCPK:CGXYY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Galaxy Securities.

