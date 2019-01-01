China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd is engaged in securities brokerage, investment consulting, financial advisory for security trading and investment, securities underwriting and sponsoring, proprietary trading, and assets management. The company's subsidiaries include Galaxy Futures, Galaxy Capital, and Galaxy International Holdings. China Galaxy Securities derives revenue primarily from the brokerage, sales, and trading business, which includes brokerage and wealth management, institutional sales and investment research, margin financing and securities lending, and proprietary trading and other securities trading services.