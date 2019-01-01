QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.48 - 16.46
Mkt Cap
136.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.29
Shares
10.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd is engaged in securities brokerage, investment consulting, financial advisory for security trading and investment, securities underwriting and sponsoring, proprietary trading, and assets management. The company's subsidiaries include Galaxy Futures, Galaxy Capital, and Galaxy International Holdings. China Galaxy Securities derives revenue primarily from the brokerage, sales, and trading business, which includes brokerage and wealth management, institutional sales and investment research, margin financing and securities lending, and proprietary trading and other securities trading services.

China Galaxy Securities Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Galaxy Securities (CGXYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Galaxy Securities (OTCPK: CGXYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Galaxy Securities's (CGXYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Galaxy Securities.

Q

What is the target price for China Galaxy Securities (CGXYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Galaxy Securities

Q

Current Stock Price for China Galaxy Securities (CGXYY)?

A

The stock price for China Galaxy Securities (OTCPK: CGXYY) is $13.48 last updated Tue Nov 02 2021 13:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Galaxy Securities (CGXYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Galaxy Securities.

Q

When is China Galaxy Securities (OTCPK:CGXYY) reporting earnings?

A

China Galaxy Securities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Galaxy Securities (CGXYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Galaxy Securities.

Q

What sector and industry does China Galaxy Securities (CGXYY) operate in?

A

China Galaxy Securities is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.