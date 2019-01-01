QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.83 - 33.7
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
107.9M
Outstanding
Founded in central France in 1898, Casino Guichard-Perrachon is a multiformat retailer with a focused exposure on France and Latin America. The Latin American exposure comes mainly from Brazil and Colombia. Casino is highly exposed to the small-store, town-centre format, which is generally more profitable than the large hypermarket store. Casino is controlled by long-serving CEO Jean-Charles Naouri through a cascade of holding companies.

Casino Guichard-Perrachon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Casino Guichard-Perrachon (CGUIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK: CGUIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Casino Guichard-Perrachon's (CGUIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Casino Guichard-Perrachon.

Q

What is the target price for Casino Guichard-Perrachon (CGUIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Casino Guichard-Perrachon

Q

Current Stock Price for Casino Guichard-Perrachon (CGUIF)?

A

The stock price for Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK: CGUIF) is $24.83 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 19:47:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Casino Guichard-Perrachon (CGUIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Casino Guichard-Perrachon.

Q

When is Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUIF) reporting earnings?

A

Casino Guichard-Perrachon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Casino Guichard-Perrachon (CGUIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Casino Guichard-Perrachon.

Q

What sector and industry does Casino Guichard-Perrachon (CGUIF) operate in?

A

Casino Guichard-Perrachon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.