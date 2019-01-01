QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Com-Guard.com Inc is currently using the Raspberry Pi Platform for hardware and software development. It is engaged in providing software and hardware services that are used for various personal computer security purposes, including identity theft protection, activity logging, folder, and file protection, image analysis, and program control. It is also a developer for the Apple mobile platform and also for the Android platform from Google. The company operates in the United States of America region.

Com-Guard.com Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Com-Guard.com (CGUD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Com-Guard.com (OTCPK: CGUD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Com-Guard.com's (CGUD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Com-Guard.com.

Q

What is the target price for Com-Guard.com (CGUD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Com-Guard.com

Q

Current Stock Price for Com-Guard.com (CGUD)?

A

The stock price for Com-Guard.com (OTCPK: CGUD) is $0.003 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:40:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Com-Guard.com (CGUD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Com-Guard.com.

Q

When is Com-Guard.com (OTCPK:CGUD) reporting earnings?

A

Com-Guard.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Com-Guard.com (CGUD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Com-Guard.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Com-Guard.com (CGUD) operate in?

A

Com-Guard.com is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.