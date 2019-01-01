ñol

Country Garden Services
(OTCPK:CGSHY)
3.49
-0.135[-3.72%]
At close: May 27
5.97
2.4800[71.06%]
After Hours: 9:13AM EDT
Day High/Low3.46 - 3.54
52 Week High/Low3.15 - 11.16
Open / Close3.46 / 3.49
Float / Outstanding- / 3.4B
Vol / Avg.10.6K / 17.9K
Mkt Cap11.7B
P/E18.27
50d Avg. Price4.13
Div / Yield0.05/1.35%
Payout Ratio16.96
EPS-
Total Float-

Country Garden Services (OTC:CGSHY), Dividends

Country Garden Services issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Country Garden Services generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Country Garden Services Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Country Garden Services (CGSHY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Country Garden Services.

Q
What date did I need to own Country Garden Services (CGSHY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Country Garden Services.

Q
How much per share is the next Country Garden Services (CGSHY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Country Garden Services.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Country Garden Services (OTCPK:CGSHY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Country Garden Services.

