Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/32.6K
Div / Yield
0.03/0.53%
52 Wk
4.84 - 11.16
Mkt Cap
21.5B
Payout Ratio
18.41
Open
-
P/E
34.37
Shares
3.4B
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Country Garden Services, or CGS, was listed on the Hong Kong Stock exchange in June 2018 as spin-off via introduction by sister developer Country Garden, or CGH, following which CGH's controlling shareholder holds 43% in CGS. CGS is one of the major players in the residential property management sector, given its nationwide coverage and large GFA under management, or GUM. CGS' GUM growth is regarded as highly visible, attributed to CGH's operating scale--which provides a sizable pipeline of new project deliveries for CGS to provide property management services. CGS also provides value-added services, or VAS, to developers as well as community VAS.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Country Garden Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Country Garden Services (CGSHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Country Garden Services (OTCPK: CGSHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Country Garden Services's (CGSHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Country Garden Services.

Q

What is the target price for Country Garden Services (CGSHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Country Garden Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Country Garden Services (CGSHY)?

A

The stock price for Country Garden Services (OTCPK: CGSHY) is $6.39 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:32:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Country Garden Services (CGSHY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Country Garden Services.

Q

When is Country Garden Services (OTCPK:CGSHY) reporting earnings?

A

Country Garden Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Country Garden Services (CGSHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Country Garden Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Country Garden Services (CGSHY) operate in?

A

Country Garden Services is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.