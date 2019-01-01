ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Cognex
(NASDAQ:CGNX)
49.30
3.14[6.80%]
At close: May 27
49.30
00
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low46.84 - 49.74
52 Week High/Low44.6 - 92.17
Open / Close46.84 / 49.3
Float / Outstanding154.2M / 173.7M
Vol / Avg.1.9M / 1M
Mkt Cap8.6B
P/E31.81
50d Avg. Price64.56
Div / Yield0.26/0.53%
Payout Ratio16.13
EPS0.39
Total Float154.2M

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), Dividends

Cognex issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Cognex generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.38%

Annual Dividend

$0.26

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Cognex Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Cognex (CGNX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cognex. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on June 3, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Cognex (CGNX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Cognex ($CGNX) will be on June 3, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Cognex (CGNX) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Cognex (CGNX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Cognex (CGNX) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.07

Q
What is the dividend yield for Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)?
A

Cognex has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Cognex (CGNX) was $0.07 and was paid out next on June 3, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.