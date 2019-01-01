China Minsheng Banking, headquartered in Beijing since 1996, is one of the first privately owned commercial banks in China. Its shares listed on the Shanghai Exchange in 2000, and on the Hong Kong Exchange in 2009. It positions itself as a bank for non-SOEs; micro- and small enterprises, or MSEs; and high-end retail customers. CMBC has a diversified shareholding structure, with over 23,000 banking outlets in 125 cities of China.