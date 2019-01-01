QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.5K
Div / Yield
0.02/6.81%
52 Wk
0.32 - 0.36
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
138.53
Open
-
P/E
16.75
EPS
-0.02
Shares
4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ESR-REIT is a Singapore-focused REIT that invests primarily in industrial properties and business parks. Formerly known as Cambridge Industrial Trust, the trust was renamed following a change in the major shareholder of its manager in 2017. In 2018, it merged with Viva Industrial Trust that focuses on business parks, resulting in an increase in exposure to business parks. Its portfolio consists of 57 properties (including joint ventures), with a valuation of more than SGD 3 billion. Property types include business parks, general industrial, logistics and warehouse, and high specifications industrial properties. The trust is externally managed by ESR Funds Management (S) Limited, which in turn is majority-owned by parent, ESR Cayman Limited, which owns around 9% stake in the trust.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ESR-REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ESR-REIT (CGIUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ESR-REIT (OTC: CGIUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ESR-REIT's (CGIUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ESR-REIT.

Q

What is the target price for ESR-REIT (CGIUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ESR-REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for ESR-REIT (CGIUF)?

A

The stock price for ESR-REIT (OTC: CGIUF) is $0.315 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:04:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ESR-REIT (CGIUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ESR-REIT.

Q

When is ESR-REIT (OTC:CGIUF) reporting earnings?

A

ESR-REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ESR-REIT (CGIUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ESR-REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does ESR-REIT (CGIUF) operate in?

A

ESR-REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.