Cogeco Communications
(OTCPK:CGEAF)
83.0301
00
At close: May 26
89.37
6.3399[7.64%]
After Hours: 4:06PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low72.46 - 98.61
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 46.3M
Vol / Avg.0K / 1.2K
Mkt Cap3.8B
P/E12.25
50d Avg. Price80.47
Div / Yield2.16/2.61%
Payout Ratio30.96
EPS2.4
Total Float-

Cogeco Communications (OTC:CGEAF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cogeco Communications reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$728.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Cogeco Communications using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Cogeco Communications Questions & Answers

Q
When is Cogeco Communications (OTCPK:CGEAF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Cogeco Communications

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cogeco Communications (OTCPK:CGEAF)?
A

There are no earnings for Cogeco Communications

Q
What were Cogeco Communications’s (OTCPK:CGEAF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Cogeco Communications

