Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
2.22/2.72%
52 Wk
75.6 - 98.61
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
31.07
Open
-
P/E
12.34
EPS
2.29
Shares
46.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 11:52AM
Cogeco Communications Inc is a communication corporation. The company is a cable operator in North America operating in Canada. It provides residential and business customers with internet, video, and telephony services with broadband fibre networks. The reportable segments of the company are Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. In internet services, the company offers internet packages with download speeds of up to 120mbps. In video services, the company provides digital tier services, pay-per-view channels, video on-demand services, and 4k television, and telephony services include using internet protocol to transport digitized voice signals.

Cogeco Communications Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCPK: CGEAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cogeco Communications's (CGEAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cogeco Communications.

Q

What is the target price for Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cogeco Communications

Q

Current Stock Price for Cogeco Communications (CGEAF)?

A

The stock price for Cogeco Communications (OTCPK: CGEAF) is $81.74 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 6, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 20, 2015.

Q

When is Cogeco Communications (OTCPK:CGEAF) reporting earnings?

A

Cogeco Communications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cogeco Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) operate in?

A

Cogeco Communications is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.