Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 11:32AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Commerce Group Corp is in the precious metals exploration business with all of its mining interests presently located in the Republic of El Salvador, Central America.

Analyst Ratings

Commerce Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Commerce Group (CGCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Commerce Group (OTCEM: CGCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Commerce Group's (CGCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Commerce Group.

Q

What is the target price for Commerce Group (CGCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Commerce Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Commerce Group (CGCO)?

A

The stock price for Commerce Group (OTCEM: CGCO) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 15:38:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Commerce Group (CGCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Commerce Group.

Q

When is Commerce Group (OTCEM:CGCO) reporting earnings?

A

Commerce Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Commerce Group (CGCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Commerce Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Commerce Group (CGCO) operate in?

A

Commerce Group is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.