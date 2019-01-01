QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Code Green Apparel Corp is an apparel manufacturing company. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling, marketing and outfitting companies of all sizes and industries. The company's corporate apparel market encompasses a range of apparel products and accessories, including uniforms, caps, t-shirts, aprons, pants, shorts, jackets and accessories. The company provides its line of recycled clothing to organizations of various sizes, hosting promotional, fundraising and special events. Its apparel collection is also available to distributors and screen printers through its wholesale distribution channel.

Code Green Apparel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Code Green Apparel (CGAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Code Green Apparel (OTCPK: CGAC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Code Green Apparel's (CGAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Code Green Apparel.

Q

What is the target price for Code Green Apparel (CGAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Code Green Apparel

Q

Current Stock Price for Code Green Apparel (CGAC)?

A

The stock price for Code Green Apparel (OTCPK: CGAC) is $0.00075 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Code Green Apparel (CGAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Code Green Apparel.

Q

When is Code Green Apparel (OTCPK:CGAC) reporting earnings?

A

Code Green Apparel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Code Green Apparel (CGAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Code Green Apparel.

Q

What sector and industry does Code Green Apparel (CGAC) operate in?

A

Code Green Apparel is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.