Code Green Apparel Corp is an apparel manufacturing company. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling, marketing and outfitting companies of all sizes and industries. The company's corporate apparel market encompasses a range of apparel products and accessories, including uniforms, caps, t-shirts, aprons, pants, shorts, jackets and accessories. The company provides its line of recycled clothing to organizations of various sizes, hosting promotional, fundraising and special events. Its apparel collection is also available to distributors and screen printers through its wholesale distribution channel.