Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.81 - 1.97
Mkt Cap
118.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
60.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
A2B Australia Ltd provides payment and other services to taxi operators in Australia and also operates taxis itself. Its brands include 13cabs, Cabcharge, Silver Service, MTI, Spotto, EFT Solutions, and Giraffe payments. The company derives revenue from the Taxi service fee; Network subscription fee and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

A2B Australia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy A2B Australia (CGAAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of A2B Australia (OTCPK: CGAAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are A2B Australia's (CGAAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for A2B Australia.

Q

What is the target price for A2B Australia (CGAAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for A2B Australia

Q

Current Stock Price for A2B Australia (CGAAY)?

A

The stock price for A2B Australia (OTCPK: CGAAY) is $1.97 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 16:05:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does A2B Australia (CGAAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 27, 2012.

Q

When is A2B Australia (OTCPK:CGAAY) reporting earnings?

A

A2B Australia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is A2B Australia (CGAAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for A2B Australia.

Q

What sector and industry does A2B Australia (CGAAY) operate in?

A

A2B Australia is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.