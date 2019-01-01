|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.570
|0.590
|0.0200
|REV
|1.010B
|1.023B
|13.000M
You can purchase shares of Colfax (NYSE: CFX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Colfax’s space includes: Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), ITT (NYSE:ITT), Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS).
The latest price target for Colfax (NYSE: CFX) was reported by Seaport Global on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CFX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Colfax (NYSE: CFX) is $41.93 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 17, 2016 to stockholders of record on May 6, 2016.
Colfax’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Colfax.
Colfax is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.