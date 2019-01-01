QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Colfax is a diversified technology firm that produces welding equipment and medical devices. Following the sale of its air and gas handling business in 2019, Colfax's remaining portfolio is organized into two segments: fabrication technology and medical technology. Fabrication technology is a leading manufacturer of equipment and consumables used in welding, cutting, and joining applications, mostly marketed under the ESAB brand name. The medical technology segment makes medical devices, including orthopedic braces, reconstructive implants, and other products used for rehabilitation, physical therapy, and pain management. The company generated roughly $3.1 billion in revenue in 2020.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5700.590 0.0200
REV1.010B1.023B13.000M

Colfax Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Colfax (CFX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Colfax (NYSE: CFX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Colfax's (CFX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Colfax (CFX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Colfax (NYSE: CFX) was reported by Seaport Global on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CFX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Colfax (CFX)?

A

The stock price for Colfax (NYSE: CFX) is $41.93 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Colfax (CFX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 17, 2016 to stockholders of record on May 6, 2016.

Q

When is Colfax (NYSE:CFX) reporting earnings?

A

Colfax’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Colfax (CFX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Colfax.

Q

What sector and industry does Colfax (CFX) operate in?

A

Colfax is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.