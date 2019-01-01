QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1 - 2.33
Mkt Cap
67M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
3.04
EPS
-0.02
Shares
40.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Conifex Timber Inc is a Canada based forestry company. It operates through two segments: Lumber and Bioenergy. The main activities of the lumber segment include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber finishing. The firm's primary activities of the bioenergy segment are the generation of electrical power and the development of other opportunities in bioenergy and bioproducts which are complementary to the company's harvesting and manufacturing operations. The firm's main activities areas are the United States, Chinese, Canadian and Japanese markets. Most of the revenues are generated from the lumber in the United States of America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Conifex Timber Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Conifex Timber (CFXTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Conifex Timber (OTCPK: CFXTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Conifex Timber's (CFXTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Conifex Timber.

Q

What is the target price for Conifex Timber (CFXTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Conifex Timber

Q

Current Stock Price for Conifex Timber (CFXTF)?

A

The stock price for Conifex Timber (OTCPK: CFXTF) is $1.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:51:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Conifex Timber (CFXTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Conifex Timber.

Q

When is Conifex Timber (OTCPK:CFXTF) reporting earnings?

A

Conifex Timber does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Conifex Timber (CFXTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Conifex Timber.

Q

What sector and industry does Conifex Timber (CFXTF) operate in?

A

Conifex Timber is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.