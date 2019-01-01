QQQ
Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

Calfrac Well Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Calfrac Well Services (CFWWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTC: CFWWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Calfrac Well Services's (CFWWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Calfrac Well Services.

Q

What is the target price for Calfrac Well Services (CFWWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Calfrac Well Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Calfrac Well Services (CFWWF)?

A

The stock price for Calfrac Well Services (OTC: CFWWF) is $2.3047 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:40:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Calfrac Well Services (CFWWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Calfrac Well Services.

Q

When is Calfrac Well Services (OTC:CFWWF) reporting earnings?

A

Calfrac Well Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Calfrac Well Services (CFWWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Calfrac Well Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Calfrac Well Services (CFWWF) operate in?

A

Calfrac Well Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.