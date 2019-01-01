Calfrac Well Servs (OTC:CFWFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$294.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Calfrac Well Servs using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Calfrac Well Servs Questions & Answers
When is Calfrac Well Servs (OTCPK:CFWFF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Calfrac Well Servs
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Calfrac Well Servs (OTCPK:CFWFF)?
There are no earnings for Calfrac Well Servs
What were Calfrac Well Servs’s (OTCPK:CFWFF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Calfrac Well Servs
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.