QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3K
Div / Yield
0.31/1.66%
52 Wk
17.3 - 19.04
Mkt Cap
650.7M
Payout Ratio
36.71
Open
-
P/E
23.18
EPS
20.42
Shares
34.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Chofu Seisakusho Co Ltd is a Japanese manufacturing company that produces and sells water heaters, air conditioners, heat pump systems, solar equipment, and commercial equipment. It operates solely across Japan. These operations are divided among its sales and marketing, manufacturing and engineering, research and development, and quality control activities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chofu Seisakusho Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chofu Seisakusho Co (CFSKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chofu Seisakusho Co (OTCPK: CFSKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chofu Seisakusho Co's (CFSKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chofu Seisakusho Co.

Q

What is the target price for Chofu Seisakusho Co (CFSKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chofu Seisakusho Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Chofu Seisakusho Co (CFSKF)?

A

The stock price for Chofu Seisakusho Co (OTCPK: CFSKF) is $18.73 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 16:11:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chofu Seisakusho Co (CFSKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chofu Seisakusho Co.

Q

When is Chofu Seisakusho Co (OTCPK:CFSKF) reporting earnings?

A

Chofu Seisakusho Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chofu Seisakusho Co (CFSKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chofu Seisakusho Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Chofu Seisakusho Co (CFSKF) operate in?

A

Chofu Seisakusho Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.