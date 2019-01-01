Richemont is a luxury goods conglomerate with 20 brands. Jewellery and watch brands make up over 70% of sales, but the group is also active in accessories, writing instruments, clothing and online luxury retail. Richemont's Jewellery Maisons, including Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, account for 56% of revenue and over 95% of profits. Its other brands include Vacheron Constantin, Piaget, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC Schaffhausen, Lange & Soehne, Officine Panerai, and Montblanc. Online businesses include Yoox Net-a-Porter.