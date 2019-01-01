China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd is one of the largest independent aircraft lessors in China. The company delivers multiple types of leases and customizes deals to customer preferences. It has diversified financing channels in onshore and offshore banks, insurance companies, capital and debt markets, and export credit agencies. In addition to providing aircraft leases, the company offers customers lifecycle solutions, including fleet planning, aircraft resales, and aircraft disassembles. China Aircraft Leasing has multiple offices located in Asia and Europe. It works with Chinese and Asian airlines, regional operators, and other international air transportation companies.