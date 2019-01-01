QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Conforce International Inc is a United States based company, through its subsidiary, is engaged in the development of polymer-based composite flooring system for the transportation industry trademarked under the name EKO-FLOR. The product offered by the company is designed for container and highway trailer.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Conforce International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Conforce International (CFRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Conforce International (OTCEM: CFRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Conforce International's (CFRI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Conforce International.

Q

What is the target price for Conforce International (CFRI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Conforce International

Q

Current Stock Price for Conforce International (CFRI)?

A

The stock price for Conforce International (OTCEM: CFRI) is $0.0002 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:35:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Conforce International (CFRI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Conforce International.

Q

When is Conforce International (OTCEM:CFRI) reporting earnings?

A

Conforce International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Conforce International (CFRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Conforce International.

Q

What sector and industry does Conforce International (CFRI) operate in?

A

Conforce International is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.