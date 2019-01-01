Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers beat estimated earnings by 2.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.47.

Revenue was up $16.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 3.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cullen/Frost Bankers's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.34 1.52 1.56 1.43 EPS Actual 1.54 1.65 1.80 1.77 Revenue Estimate 350.11M 354.49M 353.03M 355.41M Revenue Actual 373.11M 362.51M 371.24M 357.19M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.