Cullen/Frost Bankers
(NYSE:CFR)
125.33
1.04[0.84%]
At close: May 27
125.53
0.2000[0.16%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low123.57 - 125.59
52 Week High/Low100.35 - 147.39
Open / Close123.57 / 125.53
Float / Outstanding61.7M / 64.1M
Vol / Avg.533.1K / 396.6K
Mkt Cap8B
P/E19.34
50d Avg. Price133.98
Div / Yield3/2.39%
Payout Ratio45.76
EPS1.51
Total Float61.7M

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cullen/Frost Bankers reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$1.500

Quarterly Revenue

$373.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$350.5M

Earnings Recap

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers beat estimated earnings by 2.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.47.

Revenue was up $16.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 3.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cullen/Frost Bankers's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.34 1.52 1.56 1.43
EPS Actual 1.54 1.65 1.80 1.77
Revenue Estimate 350.11M 354.49M 353.03M 355.41M
Revenue Actual 373.11M 362.51M 371.24M 357.19M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Cullen/Frost Bankers using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Cullen/Frost Bankers Questions & Answers

Q
When is Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) reporting earnings?
A

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.29, which beat the estimate of $1.28.

Q
What were Cullen/Frost Bankers’s (NYSE:CFR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $339.1M, which beat the estimate of $323.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.