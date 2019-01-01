Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cullen/Frost Bankers beat estimated earnings by 2.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.47.
Revenue was up $16.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 3.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cullen/Frost Bankers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.34
|1.52
|1.56
|1.43
|EPS Actual
|1.54
|1.65
|1.80
|1.77
|Revenue Estimate
|350.11M
|354.49M
|353.03M
|355.41M
|Revenue Actual
|373.11M
|362.51M
|371.24M
|357.19M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Cullen/Frost Bankers using advanced sorting and filters.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Questions & Answers
Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.29, which beat the estimate of $1.28.
The Actual Revenue was $339.1M, which beat the estimate of $323.8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.