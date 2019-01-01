QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18 - 29.35
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2.12
EPS
1.68
Shares
124.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Canfor is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Canfor Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canfor (CFPZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canfor (OTCPK: CFPZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canfor's (CFPZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canfor.

Q

What is the target price for Canfor (CFPZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canfor

Q

Current Stock Price for Canfor (CFPZF)?

A

The stock price for Canfor (OTCPK: CFPZF) is $22.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:46:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canfor (CFPZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canfor.

Q

When is Canfor (OTCPK:CFPZF) reporting earnings?

A

Canfor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canfor (CFPZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canfor.

Q

What sector and industry does Canfor (CFPZF) operate in?

A

Canfor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.