California First Leasing (OTC:CFNB), Dividends

California First Leasing issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash California First Leasing generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for California First Leasing. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.48 on December 19, 2017.
