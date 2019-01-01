ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
California First Leasing
(OTCQX:CFNB)
17.75
4.45[33.46%]
At close: May 26
18.01
0.2600[1.46%]
After Hours: 9:23AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low17.75 - 18.65
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.2M / 10.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.9K
Mkt Cap182.5M
P/E6.06
50d Avg. Price18
Div / Yield0.56/3.15%
Payout Ratio19.11
EPS1.58
Total Float-

California First Leasing (OTC:CFNB), Dividends

California First Leasing issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash California First Leasing generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.12%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

Dec 11, 2017
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

California First Leasing Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next California First Leasing (CFNB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for California First Leasing. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.48 on December 19, 2017.

Q
What date did I need to own California First Leasing (CFNB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for California First Leasing (CFNB). The last dividend payout was on December 19, 2017 and was $0.48

Q
How much per share is the next California First Leasing (CFNB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for California First Leasing (CFNB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.48 on December 19, 2017

Q
What is the dividend yield for California First Leasing (OTCQX:CFNB)?
A

California First Leasing has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for California First Leasing (CFNB) was $0.48 and was paid out next on December 19, 2017.

Browse dividends on all stocks.