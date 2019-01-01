QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.56/3.08%
52 Wk
16.65 - 18.65
Mkt Cap
187.2M
Payout Ratio
19.11
Open
-
P/E
6.21
EPS
1.58
Shares
10.3M
Outstanding
California First Leasing Corp focuses on leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans secured by equipment and developing an investment portfolio of equity securities.

California First Leasing Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy California First Leasing (CFNB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of California First Leasing (OTCQX: CFNB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are California First Leasing's (CFNB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for California First Leasing.

Q

What is the target price for California First Leasing (CFNB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for California First Leasing

Q

Current Stock Price for California First Leasing (CFNB)?

A

The stock price for California First Leasing (OTCQX: CFNB) is $18.2 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:47:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does California First Leasing (CFNB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 19, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 8, 2017.

Q

When is California First Leasing (OTCQX:CFNB) reporting earnings?

A

California First Leasing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is California First Leasing (CFNB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for California First Leasing.

Q

What sector and industry does California First Leasing (CFNB) operate in?

A

California First Leasing is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.