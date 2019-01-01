QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
1.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
261.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CASH Financial Services Group Ltd states itself as a financial services conglomerate in China which provides mobile and premium trading, investment banking, algo trading and corporate finance advisory, wealth and asset management, alternative trading, and various other products and services. The company has two reportable segments namely Financial services and Proprietary trading. It generates maximum revenue from Financial services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CASH Financial Servs Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CASH Financial Servs Gr (CFLSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CASH Financial Servs Gr (OTCPK: CFLSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CASH Financial Servs Gr's (CFLSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CASH Financial Servs Gr.

Q

What is the target price for CASH Financial Servs Gr (CFLSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CASH Financial Servs Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for CASH Financial Servs Gr (CFLSF)?

A

The stock price for CASH Financial Servs Gr (OTCPK: CFLSF) is $0.005 last updated Tue Jul 07 2020 14:03:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CASH Financial Servs Gr (CFLSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CASH Financial Servs Gr.

Q

When is CASH Financial Servs Gr (OTCPK:CFLSF) reporting earnings?

A

CASH Financial Servs Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CASH Financial Servs Gr (CFLSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CASH Financial Servs Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does CASH Financial Servs Gr (CFLSF) operate in?

A

CASH Financial Servs Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.