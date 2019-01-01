Challenger's core business is selling annuity products in the Australian retirement market and, since November 2016, selling Australian dollar-denominated annuities into Japan's large retirement market. The firm's annuity products provide investors guaranteed regular payments over an agreed term for an up-front lump sum investment and is designed primarily to protect investors from the longevity risk of outliving their savings. Challenger also operates a funds management business, Fidante Partners, which has minority stakes in several boutique global investment managers, and CIP Asset Management, which primarily manages investments supporting its annuities business.