Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
1.21/7.06%
52 Wk
13.19 - 17.15
Mkt Cap
18.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
4.8
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
CEZ a.s is a Czech energy company of which the government of the Czech Republic is the majority shareholder. CEZ's core business is the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat. With its subsidiaries, the company operates a portfolio of both conventional and renewable energy power plants. Total energy production is mainly split between facilities utilizing thermal and nuclear inputs. CEZ segments comprise Generation - Traditional Energy; Generation - New Energy; Distribution; Sales; Mining; and Support Services. The majority of its revenue gets derived from Generation - Traditional Energy segment.

CEZ Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CEZ (CEZYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CEZ (OTCPK: CEZYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CEZ's (CEZYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CEZ.

Q

What is the target price for CEZ (CEZYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CEZ

Q

Current Stock Price for CEZ (CEZYY)?

A

The stock price for CEZ (OTCPK: CEZYY) is $17.15 last updated Thu Dec 02 2021 17:22:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CEZ (CEZYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CEZ.

Q

When is CEZ (OTCPK:CEZYY) reporting earnings?

A

CEZ does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CEZ (CEZYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CEZ.

Q

What sector and industry does CEZ (CEZYY) operate in?

A

CEZ is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.