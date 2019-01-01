QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
60.85 - 78.75
Mkt Cap
6.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
497.02
EPS
0.05
Shares
96M
Outstanding
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA is a diversified media company that focuses on the ticketing market. The business is divided into two segments, ticketing, and live entertainment. The ticketing segment produces, sells, and distributes tickets for a variety of leisure-based events. The company sells tickets for concerts, sports, theater events, and provides travel services as well. The live entertainment business segment plans and organizes tour events, largely for music-based concerts. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Germany.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CTS Eventim Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CTS Eventim (CEVMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CTS Eventim (OTCPK: CEVMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CTS Eventim's (CEVMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CTS Eventim.

Q

What is the target price for CTS Eventim (CEVMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CTS Eventim

Q

Current Stock Price for CTS Eventim (CEVMF)?

A

The stock price for CTS Eventim (OTCPK: CEVMF) is $67.45 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 18:17:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CTS Eventim (CEVMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CTS Eventim.

Q

When is CTS Eventim (OTCPK:CEVMF) reporting earnings?

A

CTS Eventim does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CTS Eventim (CEVMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CTS Eventim.

Q

What sector and industry does CTS Eventim (CEVMF) operate in?

A

CTS Eventim is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.