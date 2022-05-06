24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG shares rose 35% to $3.47 in pre-market trading. Vinco Ventures set record date as May 18, 2022 For dividend of shares related to Cryptyde deal. The dividend is expected to be distributed on May 27, 2022.

shares rose 35% to $3.47 in pre-market trading. Vinco Ventures set record date as May 18, 2022 For dividend of shares related to Cryptyde deal. The dividend is expected to be distributed on May 27, 2022. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC rose 23.7% to $146.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.

rose 23.7% to $146.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates. Cemtrex, Inc. CETXP rose 21.7% to $2.41 in pre-market trading.

rose 21.7% to $2.41 in pre-market trading. Funko, Inc. FNKO rose 20.5% to $20.14 in pre-market trading after The Chernin Group announced a consortium led by TCG will make a $263M strategic investment in Funko at $21 per share. Funko also reported upbeat quarerly results.

rose 20.5% to $20.14 in pre-market trading after The Chernin Group announced a consortium led by TCG will make a $263M strategic investment in Funko at $21 per share. Funko also reported upbeat quarerly results. ChemoCentryx, Inc. CCXI rose 16.6% to $18.23 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.

rose 16.6% to $18.23 in pre-market trading following Q1 results. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. ZKIN rose 14.5% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Thursday.

rose 14.5% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Thursday. Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN shares rose 14.3% to $8.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.

shares rose 14.3% to $8.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 revenue guidance above analyst estimates. Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 12.3% to $0.9520 in pre-market trading. Smart For Life named Darren C. Minton as Chief Executive Officer.

rose 12.3% to $0.9520 in pre-market trading. Smart For Life named Darren C. Minton as Chief Executive Officer. Enservco Corporation ENSV rose 9.9% to $3.00 in pre-market trading. Enservco recently named Mark K. Patterson as Chief Financial Officer.

rose 9.9% to $3.00 in pre-market trading. Enservco recently named Mark K. Patterson as Chief Financial Officer. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. SIOX rose 8% to $0.31 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday.

rose 8% to $0.31 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday. TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC rose 7.2% to $13.25 in pre-market trading following Q1 results. Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $11 to $16.

rose 7.2% to $13.25 in pre-market trading following Q1 results. Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $11 to $16. Block, Inc. SQ rose 5.8% to $101.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results.



Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers