24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 6, 2022 6:11 AM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG shares rose 35% to $3.47 in pre-market trading. Vinco Ventures set record date as May 18, 2022 For dividend of shares related to Cryptyde deal. The dividend is expected to be distributed on May 27, 2022.
  • iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC rose 23.7% to $146.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. CETXP rose 21.7% to $2.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Funko, Inc. FNKO rose 20.5% to $20.14 in pre-market trading after The Chernin Group announced a consortium led by TCG will make a $263M strategic investment in Funko at $21 per share. Funko also reported upbeat quarerly results.
  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. CCXI rose 16.6% to $18.23 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. ZKIN rose 14.5% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Thursday.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN shares rose 14.3% to $8.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 12.3% to $0.9520 in pre-market trading. Smart For Life named Darren C. Minton as Chief Executive Officer.
  • Enservco Corporation ENSV rose 9.9% to $3.00 in pre-market trading. Enservco recently named Mark K. Patterson as Chief Financial Officer.
  • Sio Gene Therapies Inc. SIOX rose 8% to $0.31 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday.
  • TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC rose 7.2% to $13.25 in pre-market trading following Q1 results. Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $11 to $16.
  • Block, Inc. SQ rose 5.8% to $101.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results.


Losers

  • Digital Brands Group, Inc.. DBGI shares fell 51.1% to $0.2426 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 37.39 million share offering at $0.25 per share.
  • Endo International plc ENDP shares fell 18.8% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance.
  • fuboTV Inc. FUBO fell 15.5% to $3.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM fell 14.8% to $0.67 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Thursday.
  • Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL fell 11.4% to $40.04 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
  • Cyngn Inc. CYN fell 10.5% to $3.34 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Thursday.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. Z fell 9.8% to $35.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 revenue guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation BE shares fell 9.2% to $17.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
  • Cloudflare, Inc. NET fell 8.9% to $70.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. AEZS fell 8.8% to $0.2680 in pre-market trading.
  • Zhihu Inc. ZH shares fell 8.1% to $1.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRPX fell 6.9% to $1.75 in pre-market trading.

