Here's Why Cemtrex Shares Are Up Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2022 3:36pm   Comments
  • Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETXPlooked to a strategic shift towards prioritizing its core businesses, notably Vicon Industries, its security technology brand. 
  • Cemtrex explored the divestiture of one or more business units to bolster its Advanced Technologies segment.
  • Cemtrex saw untapped potential in its security business, Vicon, with escalating demand as end-users seek a reliable source of video surveillance and access control technologies. 
  • Vicon continues to experience elevated demand for its security portfolio from significant customers, including a recent $1.2 million upgrade order, validating its technology and reaffirming its upward growth trend. 
  • Cemtrex believes Vicon was on a solid path towards $5 million - $10 million of recurring revenue in the next three to five years as the industry shifts to SaaS solutions leveraging AI and cloud technology solutions.
  • Price Action: CETXP shares traded higher by 115.79% at $2.05 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Asset Sales Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

