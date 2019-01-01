QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
CES Synergies Inc is a United States of America based company. It is engaged in providing services like asbestos and lead abatement, hazardous materials removal, mold remediation and prevention, indoor air quality and duct cleaning, interior selective demolition, underground storage tank removal, concrete crushing, and demolition and wrecking. The company operates in three business segments that are Remediation, Demolition, and Insulation. The Remediation and Demolition segment generates maximum revenue for the company.

Analyst Ratings

CES Synergies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CES Synergies (CESX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CES Synergies (OTCEM: CESX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CES Synergies's (CESX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CES Synergies.

Q

What is the target price for CES Synergies (CESX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CES Synergies

Q

Current Stock Price for CES Synergies (CESX)?

A

The stock price for CES Synergies (OTCEM: CESX) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 20:30:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CES Synergies (CESX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CES Synergies.

Q

When is CES Synergies (OTCEM:CESX) reporting earnings?

A

CES Synergies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CES Synergies (CESX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CES Synergies.

Q

What sector and industry does CES Synergies (CESX) operate in?

A

CES Synergies is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.