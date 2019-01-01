ñol

CES Energy Solutions
(OTCPK:CESDF)
2.10
0.0462[2.25%]
At close: May 27
1.9013
-0.1987[-9.46%]
After Hours: 4:08PM EDT
Day High/Low2.04 - 2.11
52 Week High/Low1.1 - 2.46
Open / Close2.08 / 2.1
Float / Outstanding- / 254.9M
Vol / Avg.92.6K / 62.8K
Mkt Cap535.2M
P/E12.82
50d Avg. Price1.99
Div / Yield0.05/2.42%
Payout Ratio22.86
EPS0.1
Total Float-

CES Energy Solutions (OTC:CESDF), Dividends

CES Energy Solutions issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CES Energy Solutions generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.57%

Annual Dividend

$0.0460

Last Dividend

Oct 31, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

CES Energy Solutions Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CES Energy Solutions. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on November 15, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CES Energy Solutions (CESDF). The last dividend payout was on November 15, 2018 and was $0.00

Q
How much per share is the next CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CES Energy Solutions (CESDF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on November 15, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for CES Energy Solutions (OTCPK:CESDF)?
A

CES Energy Solutions has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) was $0.00 and was paid out next on November 15, 2018.

