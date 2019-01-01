QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Celexpress Inc provides telecommunication services. The Company through its subsidiaries offers international commercial and wholesale telephony services.

Analyst Ratings

Celexpress Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Celexpress (CELX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Celexpress (OTCEM: CELX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Celexpress's (CELX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Celexpress.

Q

What is the target price for Celexpress (CELX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Celexpress

Q

Current Stock Price for Celexpress (CELX)?

A

The stock price for Celexpress (OTCEM: CELX) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 18:03:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Celexpress (CELX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Celexpress.

Q

When is Celexpress (OTCEM:CELX) reporting earnings?

A

Celexpress does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Celexpress (CELX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Celexpress.

Q

What sector and industry does Celexpress (CELX) operate in?

A

Celexpress is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.