QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Centamin
(OTCPK:CELTF)
1.05
-0.01[-0.94%]
At close: May 27
Day High/Low1.05 - 1.07
52 Week High/Low1 - 1.71
Open / Close1.06 / 1.05
Float / Outstanding- / 1.2B
Vol / Avg.19.1K / 12.5K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E12.02
50d Avg. Price1.15
Div / Yield0.09/8.57%
Payout Ratio80.11
EPS-
Total Float-

Centamin (OTC:CELTF), Dividends

Centamin issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Centamin generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.44%

Annual Dividend

$0.12

Last Dividend

Aug 14, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Centamin Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Centamin (CELTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Centamin. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on September 11, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own Centamin (CELTF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Centamin (CELTF). The last dividend payout was on September 11, 2020 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next Centamin (CELTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Centamin (CELTF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on September 11, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF)?
A

Centamin has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Centamin (CELTF) was $0.06 and was paid out next on September 11, 2020.

