QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.9 - 6.17
Mkt Cap
864.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
163.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cellcom Israel Ltd is the largest wireless provider in Israel and holds about one third of the market. The company offers basic voice services and data services such as Web browsing and music downloads. Cellcom is also launching a next-generation wireless service that supports higher data capacity. The company went public in February 2007, and its largest shareholder, Discount Investment, owns about 47% of its shares.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cellcom Israel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cellcom Israel (CELJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cellcom Israel (OTCPK: CELJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cellcom Israel's (CELJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cellcom Israel.

Q

What is the target price for Cellcom Israel (CELJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cellcom Israel

Q

Current Stock Price for Cellcom Israel (CELJF)?

A

The stock price for Cellcom Israel (OTCPK: CELJF) is $5.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:54:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cellcom Israel (CELJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cellcom Israel.

Q

When is Cellcom Israel (OTCPK:CELJF) reporting earnings?

A

Cellcom Israel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cellcom Israel (CELJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cellcom Israel.

Q

What sector and industry does Cellcom Israel (CELJF) operate in?

A

Cellcom Israel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.