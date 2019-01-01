QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.5 - 16.9
Mkt Cap
352.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
45.52
Shares
21M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cresco Ltd is engaged in the information technology (IT) service business. Its business activities are divided into four divisions including Consulting and solution service operations, Design and development work, Operation management, Research, analysis, evaluation and technical support work. Services and solutions offered by the company include KEYAKI a platform that supports from development to operation of applications using sensors, beacons, and micro servers, Minervae (Minerva) a service brand that provides artificial intelligence (AI) know-how of utilization, Creage (Claire) a service that provides total support from cloud introduction consulting, integration, operation and monitoring. It also conducts seminars using technology useful for a digital change.

Cresco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cresco (CEJOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cresco (OTCPK: CEJOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cresco's (CEJOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cresco.

Q

What is the target price for Cresco (CEJOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cresco

Q

Current Stock Price for Cresco (CEJOF)?

A

The stock price for Cresco (OTCPK: CEJOF) is $16.75 last updated Fri Aug 06 2021 13:43:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cresco (CEJOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cresco.

Q

When is Cresco (OTCPK:CEJOF) reporting earnings?

A

Cresco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cresco (CEJOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cresco.

Q

What sector and industry does Cresco (CEJOF) operate in?

A

Cresco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.