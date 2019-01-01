Cresco Ltd is engaged in the information technology (IT) service business. Its business activities are divided into four divisions including Consulting and solution service operations, Design and development work, Operation management, Research, analysis, evaluation and technical support work. Services and solutions offered by the company include KEYAKI a platform that supports from development to operation of applications using sensors, beacons, and micro servers, Minervae (Minerva) a service brand that provides artificial intelligence (AI) know-how of utilization, Creage (Claire) a service that provides total support from cloud introduction consulting, integration, operation and monitoring. It also conducts seminars using technology useful for a digital change.