QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
6.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
396.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cerro Grande Mining Corp is a Canada-based exploration company. The business activity of the group is operated in one reportable operating segment, being the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores new gold, copper, and industrial mineral properties in central Chile. The company holds an interest in projects such as Catedral and Tordillo project. It also holds an interest in Pimenton Copper Gold Mining Project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cerro Grande Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cerro Grande Mining (CEGMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cerro Grande Mining (OTCPK: CEGMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cerro Grande Mining's (CEGMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cerro Grande Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Cerro Grande Mining (CEGMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cerro Grande Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Cerro Grande Mining (CEGMF)?

A

The stock price for Cerro Grande Mining (OTCPK: CEGMF) is $0.01558 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 14:31:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cerro Grande Mining (CEGMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cerro Grande Mining.

Q

When is Cerro Grande Mining (OTCPK:CEGMF) reporting earnings?

A

Cerro Grande Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cerro Grande Mining (CEGMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cerro Grande Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Cerro Grande Mining (CEGMF) operate in?

A

Cerro Grande Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.