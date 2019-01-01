ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE
(NYSE:CEE)
10.4817
0.1617[1.57%]
At close: May 27
10.43
-0.0517[-0.49%]
After Hours: 4:30PM EDT
Day High/Low10.3 - 10.79
52 Week High/Low7.15 - 31.46
Open / Close10.3 / 10.48
Float / Outstanding2.6M / 6.2M
Vol / Avg.13.3K / 113.2K
Mkt Cap65.2M
P/E0.75
50d Avg. Price10.9
Div / Yield0.95/9.09%
Payout Ratio6.61
EPS-
Total Float2.6M

CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (NYSE:CEE), Dividends

CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.31%

Annual Dividend

$0.5615

Last Dividend

Dec 29, 2017
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (CEE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.56 on January 26, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (CEE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (CEE). The last dividend payout was on January 26, 2018 and was $0.56

Q
How much per share is the next CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (CEE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (CEE). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.56 on January 26, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (NYSE:CEE)?
A

CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (CEE) was $0.56 and was paid out next on January 26, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.