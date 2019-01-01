Cardax Inc is a life sciences company engaged in the development of marketing, and distribution of consumer health products in the United States. The firm's platform has applications in arthritis, metabolic syndrome, liver disease, and cardiovascular disease, as well as macular degeneration and prostate disease. It is focused on the development of astaxanthin technologies. The group's product ZanthoSyn is marketed as a novel astaxanthin dietary supplement. Astaxanthin is a clinically studied ingredient with a safe anti-inflammatory activity that supports joint health, cardiovascular health, metabolic health, and liver health. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States.