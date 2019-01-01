QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Cardax Inc is a life sciences company engaged in the development of marketing, and distribution of consumer health products in the United States. The firm's platform has applications in arthritis, metabolic syndrome, liver disease, and cardiovascular disease, as well as macular degeneration and prostate disease. It is focused on the development of astaxanthin technologies. The group's product ZanthoSyn is marketed as a novel astaxanthin dietary supplement. Astaxanthin is a clinically studied ingredient with a safe anti-inflammatory activity that supports joint health, cardiovascular health, metabolic health, and liver health. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States.

Cardax Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cardax (CDXI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cardax (OTCPK: CDXI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cardax's (CDXI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cardax.

Q

What is the target price for Cardax (CDXI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cardax

Q

Current Stock Price for Cardax (CDXI)?

A

The stock price for Cardax (OTCPK: CDXI) is $0.8 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 19:28:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cardax (CDXI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cardax.

Q

When is Cardax (OTCPK:CDXI) reporting earnings?

A

Cardax does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cardax (CDXI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cardax.

Q

What sector and industry does Cardax (CDXI) operate in?

A

Cardax is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.