QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 2.95
Mkt Cap
3.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
46.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Carnegie Development Inc focuses on four platforms to provide a strong portfolio for its shareholders: Real estate development, Fintech, and Data Integrity, Digital Healthcare, Impact Investment. Through its real estate development, it invests in long-term value and enhances communities by owning and operating a portfolio of properties in the Hospitality, Single-family, Multifamily, Land Development sectors.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Carnegie Dev Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carnegie Dev (CDJM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carnegie Dev (OTCPK: CDJM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carnegie Dev's (CDJM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carnegie Dev.

Q

What is the target price for Carnegie Dev (CDJM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carnegie Dev

Q

Current Stock Price for Carnegie Dev (CDJM)?

A

The stock price for Carnegie Dev (OTCPK: CDJM) is $0.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:49:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carnegie Dev (CDJM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carnegie Dev.

Q

When is Carnegie Dev (OTCPK:CDJM) reporting earnings?

A

Carnegie Dev does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carnegie Dev (CDJM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carnegie Dev.

Q

What sector and industry does Carnegie Dev (CDJM) operate in?

A

Carnegie Dev is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.