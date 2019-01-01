ñol

CDL Hospitality Trusts
(OTCPK:CDHSF)
0.8095
00
At close: Dec 21
0.4814
-0.3281[-40.53%]
After Hours: 7:44AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.81 - 0.85
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.4B
Vol / Avg.0K / -
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float-

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTC:CDHSF), Dividends

CDL Hospitality Trusts issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CDL Hospitality Trusts generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

CDL Hospitality Trusts Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Q
What date did I need to own CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Q
How much per share is the next CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Q
What is the dividend yield for CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCPK:CDHSF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CDL Hospitality Trusts.

