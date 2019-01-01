QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13K
Div / Yield
0.03/3.92%
52 Wk
0.81 - 0.85
Mkt Cap
995M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.06
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CDL Hospitality Trusts is a group composed of real estate development trust specializing in hotel properties. It invests in a portfolio of hospitality and/or hospitality-related real estate assets. The assets include six hotels and a retail mall in Singapore, two hotels in Australia, one hotel in New Zealand, two hotels in Japan, two hotels in the United Kingdom, one hotel in Germany, one hotel in Italy and two resorts in the Maldives. The majority of its revenue comes from rental and hotel revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CDL Hospitality Trusts Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCPK: CDHSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CDL Hospitality Trusts's (CDHSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Q

What is the target price for CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CDL Hospitality Trusts

Q

Current Stock Price for CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF)?

A

The stock price for CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCPK: CDHSF) is $0.8095 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 18:14:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Q

When is CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCPK:CDHSF) reporting earnings?

A

CDL Hospitality Trusts does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Q

What sector and industry does CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF) operate in?

A

CDL Hospitality Trusts is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.