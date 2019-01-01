CDL Hospitality Trusts is a group composed of real estate development trust specializing in hotel properties. It invests in a portfolio of hospitality and/or hospitality-related real estate assets. The assets include six hotels and a retail mall in Singapore, two hotels in Australia, one hotel in New Zealand, two hotels in Japan, two hotels in the United Kingdom, one hotel in Germany, one hotel in Italy and two resorts in the Maldives. The majority of its revenue comes from rental and hotel revenue.