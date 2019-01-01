ñol

China Dongxiang (Group)
(OTCPK:CDGXF)
0.0503
00
At close: May 23
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.05 - 0.17
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 5.9B
Vol / Avg.- / 3K
Mkt Cap295.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield0.01/21.78%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

China Dongxiang (Group) (OTC:CDGXF), Dividends

China Dongxiang (Group) issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash China Dongxiang (Group) generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

China Dongxiang (Group) Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next China Dongxiang (Group) (CDGXF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Dongxiang (Group).

Q
What date did I need to own China Dongxiang (Group) (CDGXF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Dongxiang (Group).

Q
How much per share is the next China Dongxiang (Group) (CDGXF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Dongxiang (Group).

Q
What is the dividend yield for China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK:CDGXF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Dongxiang (Group).

