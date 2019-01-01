QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.19 - 0.52
Mkt Cap
30M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
148.5M
Outstanding
Candelaria Mining Corp is a precious metals focused exploration and mining company. It has two gold projects in Mexico; the 100%-owned construction-ready high-grade Pinos gold project located in the state of Zacatecas, and the 100%-owned advanced-exploration stage Caballo Blanco project located in the state of Veracruz.

Candelaria Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Candelaria Mining (CDELF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Candelaria Mining (OTCQX: CDELF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Candelaria Mining's (CDELF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Candelaria Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Candelaria Mining (CDELF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Candelaria Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Candelaria Mining (CDELF)?

A

The stock price for Candelaria Mining (OTCQX: CDELF) is $0.20229 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 20:04:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Candelaria Mining (CDELF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Candelaria Mining.

Q

When is Candelaria Mining (OTCQX:CDELF) reporting earnings?

A

Candelaria Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Candelaria Mining (CDELF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Candelaria Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Candelaria Mining (CDELF) operate in?

A

Candelaria Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.