Credito Emiliano is a banking group that consists of several financial services companies. The group operates in multiple regions throughout Italy, particularly in the north and central portions of the country. Its activities principally include commercial banking, including retail services and small and medium enterprise banking, asset management, bancassurance as well as Trading services, and treasury. The group's distribution network targeting retail and corporate banking customers includes branches, business centers, and financial outlets. Its wealth management activities include mutual fund management, portfolio management, as well as private equity and hedge fund offerings. The bank's funding sources derive from direct bank deposits, insurance reserves, and assets under management.