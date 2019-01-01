ñol

Chindata Group Holdings
(NASDAQ:CD)
7.24
0.12[1.69%]
At close: May 27
7.24
00
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low6.55 - 7.39
52 Week High/Low3.75 - 17.18
Open / Close7.12 / 7.24
Float / Outstanding- / 366.9M
Vol / Avg.2.4M / 2.7M
Mkt Cap2.7B
P/E56.43
50d Avg. Price6.18
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.32
Total Float-

Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Chindata Group Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

$0.075

Quarterly Revenue

$145.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$781.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chindata Group Holdings beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.075 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $47.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 16.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chindata Group Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.03 -0.01 0.02
EPS Actual 0.07 0.06 0.05 0.04
Revenue Estimate 116.73M 112.48M 673.10M 94.24M
Revenue Actual 122.67M 114.97M 106.31M 98.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Chindata Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) reporting earnings?
A

Chindata Group Holdings (CD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Chindata Group Holdings’s (NASDAQ:CD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $68.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

