Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chindata Group Holdings beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.075 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $47.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 16.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chindata Group Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.03 -0.01 0.02 EPS Actual 0.07 0.06 0.05 0.04 Revenue Estimate 116.73M 112.48M 673.10M 94.24M Revenue Actual 122.67M 114.97M 106.31M 98.20M

