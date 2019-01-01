QQQ
CCCB Bancorp Inc is a banking company. Its services include personal banking, business banking, and ebanking.

CCCB Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CCCB Bancorp (CCYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CCCB Bancorp (OTCPK: CCYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CCCB Bancorp's (CCYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CCCB Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for CCCB Bancorp (CCYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CCCB Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for CCCB Bancorp (CCYY)?

A

The stock price for CCCB Bancorp (OTCPK: CCYY) is $8.33 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 19:58:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CCCB Bancorp (CCYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 7, 2012.

Q

When is CCCB Bancorp (OTCPK:CCYY) reporting earnings?

A

CCCB Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CCCB Bancorp (CCYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CCCB Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does CCCB Bancorp (CCYY) operate in?

A

CCCB Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.