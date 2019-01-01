|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CCCB Bancorp (OTCPK: CCYY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CCCB Bancorp.
There is no analysis for CCCB Bancorp
The stock price for CCCB Bancorp (OTCPK: CCYY) is $8.33 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 19:58:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 7, 2012.
CCCB Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CCCB Bancorp.
CCCB Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.